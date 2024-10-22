Port St. Lucie middle school teacher arrested, facing charges of felonies including battery, child abuse

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teacher at a Port St. Lucie school has been arrested and faces multiple felony offenses, according to police.

Ryan Zakrajsek, 41, who taught at Allapattah Flatts K-8 School in Port St. Lucie, was arrested Monday.

Port St. Lucie Police said the victim alleged Zakrajsek struck her, strangled her and committed sexual battery. Then, Zakrajsek would not let the victim leave and stated if she left, he would kill her and everyone in the home with a gun, while also threatening her with a knife.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Zakrajsek faces the following charges:



Simple Battery

Battery by Strangulation

False Imprisonment

Child Abuse

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Sexual Battery

According to an email sent by St. Lucie Public Schools, Zakrajsek was not arrested at the school and was not acting as an employee of St. Lucie Public Schools at the time of arrest. The school's roster shows Zakrajsek is a fifth-grade teacher.

WPTV was told by the school district that Zakrajsek has been removed from the school and placed on temporary duty assignment.

Zakrajsek is being held on a $62,500 bond.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.