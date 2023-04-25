Port St. Lucie man sentenced to life in prison after impregnating girl, 15

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 52-year-old Port St. Lucie man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Norman Andres Sosa also was convicted in February of sexual battery on a child and lewd or lascivious molestation, and sentenced Friday by 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lawerence Mirman in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Sosa on July 18, 2020, after responding to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital's emergency department to investigate allegations of a pregnant 15-year-old who said she was sexually battered by Sosa for two years. She was with her mother in the emergency room.

The girl told deputies Sosa refused to stop, and he had threatened her family if she told anyone.

"The hard work of the men and women of the Sheriff's Office on this case will prevent this animal from ever harming a child again," Sheriff Ken Mascara said. "We thank the State Attorney's Office for prosecuting the case and Judge Mirman for giving him the maximum sentence."




