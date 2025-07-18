Port St. Lucie man arrested for written threats to St. Lucie County commissioners

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) arrested a Port St. Lucie man who's accused of sending threatening emails to county commissioners.

The sheriff's office says Anthony Pizzarelli, 49, sent a series of emails to members of the St. Lucie County Commission, which "escalated in tone and content."

SLCSO says the emails included references Pizzarelli allegedly made to "murder charges where applicable" and being "ruthless."

Investigators determined Pizzarelli's actions showed a "sustained pattern of disturbing behavior," and he was arrested on Friday, charged with sending written threats to kill or injure.

The case is still under investigation, and Pizzarelli is being held at St. Lucie County Jail on a $75,000 bond.