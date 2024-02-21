Port St. Lucie man, 19, dies after car goes off I-95

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man from Port St. Lucie died when his car went off Interstate 95 in southern St. Lucie County, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 116, which is between the Becker Road and Gatlin Boulevard exits.

The man was driving a 2018 blue Mustang on southbound I-95 when for "unknown reasons" it went off the roadway to the right grass shoulder, FHP said. The Mustang collided with several trees and rested on its roof facing west.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue.

FHP doesn't normally release the names of people involved in crashes in preliminary reports.

