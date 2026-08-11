ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County commissioners Tuesday reviewed ambitious proposals for the Port of Fort Pierce's 2026 Master Plan that would transform the waterfront with a mega-yacht marina, spaceport recovery facility and expanded boat ramps, according to county officials.

WATCH BELOW: 'It really represents an opportunity for us to build a space,' Joshua Revord tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Port of Fort Pierce master plan proposes mega-yacht marina, spaceport facility

The comprehensive plan addresses critical boating infrastructure needs in St. Lucie County, where nearly 15,000 registered boats compete for just 147 boat trailer parking spaces within three miles of the Fort Pierce Inlet, county data shows.

Harbour Pointe expansion addresses boating demand

The master plan's centerpiece involves redeveloping Harbour Pointe to create the Treasure Coast's largest boat ramp facility, Commissioner James Clasby told residents at Tuesday's meeting.

"Adding this will almost double the boat ramp capacity for parking," Clasby said during the public discussion.

The Harbour Pointe development would include a marine commercial district featuring restaurants, an amphitheater, education center and living shoreline designed to enhance both recreation and environmental protection, according to Joshua Revord, director of St. Lucie County Port Inlet and Beaches.

"It really represents an opportunity for us to build a space where the everyday resident or visitor can go and do multiple things," Revord said.

Spaceport facility targets growing industry

Beyond marine improvements, the master plan proposes establishing a spaceport recovery facility at the Port of Fort Pierce to capitalize on Florida's expanding aerospace sector.

"In Canaveral there's limited space for space," Revord explained, referencing capacity constraints at Kennedy Space Center.

The spaceport facility would bring infrastructure upgrades supporting the port's existing yacht industry while positioning St. Lucie County as a recovery hub for commercial space operations, port officials said.

WATCH BELOW: 'We have been talking for years about better locations for that history center,' Erick Gill tells WPTV's Kate Hussey

Fort Pierce waterfront park faces mega-yacht marina takeover

Museum Pointe marina draws resident concerns

The plan's most controversial element involves redeveloping Museum Pointe waterfront park with a mega-yacht marina and clubhouse, according to master plan renderings shared with commissioners.

Fort Pierce resident Sean DeRosa expressed opposition to the Museum Pointe proposal during Tuesday's meeting.

"There's many places to put marinas, but to block and obstruct that water view, that picnic area, I don't think that's the right spot," DeRosa said.

WPTV Investigates Residents push back on plan to turn park into a mega-yacht marina Kate Hussey

Neighbor Paul Sinnott raised concerns about relocating the existing history center, saying officials should "just leave it where it is and go from there."

Revord clarified that displacing the museum was never intended and that the facility would either be incorporated into new development or relocated appropriately.

"There was never any intent. I mean, certainly that would have been a non-starter," Revord said.

City approval required for implementation

The Port of Fort Pierce master plan remains under review by St. Lucie County commissioners, with final approval authority resting with Fort Pierce city officials.

"There's a lot of confusion out there in regard to what this is and what it isn't," Clasby said, acknowledging public confusion about the proposals.

The 2026 Master Plan represents a multi-year development timeline addressing both immediate boating infrastructure needs and long-term economic diversification goals for the Port of Fort Pierce.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.