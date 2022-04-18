Plea deal reached in case of former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy has reached a deal with prosecutors that could spare him a life sentence behind bars.

Evan Cramer was arrested in 2017, accused of negotiating sex while on-duty in exchange for not taking women to jail.

A total of three people identified as victims eventually came forward.

Cramer also faced additional charges for a fight he got into behind bars.

Under the agreement, prosecutors are dropping the most serious sexual battery charges.

Cramer plead no contest to two counts of a public servant soliciting or accepting unlawful compensation, a lesser included offense, along with two counts of aggravated battery.

A seven-year sentence is what's on the table when Cramer is back in court in May.