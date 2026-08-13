Person shot, killed while attempting to enter residence at Seminole Mobile Home Park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A person is dead after getting shot at at a mobile home park in St. Lucie County Wednesday night, according to deputies.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting report at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Orange Avenue at the Seminole Mobile Home Park community.

Deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District personnel found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

According to the initial 911 call, the person was shot while allegedly trying to enter a residence.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence, recovering what they believe is the firearm used in the shooting. The scene was cleared shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said detectives are working to piece together the complete sequence of events that led to the shooting and determine why the person was at the residence.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. This includes witnesses who may have seen events leading up to the shooting or anyone with relevant video or other information.

Tips can be submitted by calling the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3230. Anonymous tips can also be made through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.