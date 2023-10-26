Operation Green Light returns to St. Lucie County to resolve traffic tickets

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Green Light, the way to handle traffic tickets and save money, has returned to the St. Lucie St. Lucie Clerk & Comptroller's Office.

From Thursday through Nov. 3, offenders have an opportunity to resolve traffic citations and save on collection surcharges.

For as little as $160, most customers can set up a manageable payment plan and have their license reinstated.

That includes outstanding criminal court fees in signing up for a payment plan at stlucieclerk.gov/paymentplan. [stlucieclerk.gov]

These are the ways to handle ticket issues:



Visit stlucieclerk.gov/payments [ncourt.com]

Go to offices in Fort Pierce at 201 S. Indian River Drive or Port St. Lucie at 250 NW Country Club Drive.

Call 866-253-7528.

The office locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also Zoom appointments are available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can book online or by calling 772-462-6900. You will need to have your driver's license number, date of birth and case number(s) to reserve a spot.

