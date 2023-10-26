Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Operation Green Light returns to St. Lucie County to resolve traffic tickets

Service available Thursday through Nov. 3
Operation Green Light.png
St. Lucie Clerk &amp; Comptroller's Office
Operation Green Light.
Operation Green Light.png
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 00:12:00-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Green Light, the way to handle traffic tickets and save money, has returned to the St. Lucie St. Lucie Clerk & Comptroller's Office.

From Thursday through Nov. 3, offenders have an opportunity to resolve traffic citations and save on collection surcharges.

For as little as $160, most customers can set up a manageable payment plan and have their license reinstated.

That includes outstanding criminal court fees in signing up for a payment plan at stlucieclerk.gov/paymentplan. [stlucieclerk.gov]

These are the ways to handle ticket issues:

The office locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also Zoom appointments are available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can book online or by calling 772-462-6900. You will need to have your driver's license number, date of birth and case number(s) to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!