Non-native black and white tegu lizards growing fast along Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A non-native reptile is threatening the Treasure Coast, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said Argentine black and white tegu lizard populations are on the rise in St. Lucie County.

A map from the University of Georgia's Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health shows tegu lizards being seen and caught in Martin and Indian River counties. However, St. Lucie County, especially west of Fort Pierce, is a state hotspot for the lizard, with over 1,500 of the species captured.

WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Chief Operations Officer Christen Mason, who said the lizard species was once a popular pet. But due to them being released into the wild, the invasive species is growing rapidly in population.

“Sometimes animals escape captivity, sometimes they're intentionally released,” Mason said. “These particular species are actually well adapted to living in a Florida-style environment, which isn't really good for us.”

Not only are they growing in Floridian habitats, but they're also hurting the state's ecosystem. Mason says the tegu lizard disrupts the natural flow by eating eggs, including those of baby alligators and even the threatened gopher tortoises.

The FWC encourages those who spot the tegus to take a picture and call their Exotic Species Hotline.

A series of meetings are being held this week by the FWC on proposed rule changes for non-native species. Topics of the meeting include caging requirements for juvenile tegus and prohibited pet permit renewals.

UPCOMING DATES FOR FWC MEETINGS:

