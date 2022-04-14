Watch
Mosquito spraying on Hutchison Island to begin April 18

The aerial mission will take place Monday through Friday, weather permitting
St. Lucie County Government
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 14, 2022
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living on Hutchinson Island can expect an aerial mosquito spraying mission beginning Monday.

The St. Lucie County's Mosquito Control District will spread larvacide, via small plane, over mangrove marshes on north and south Hutchinson Island.

The spray mission will happen Monday through April 22, weather permitting.

These aerial missions are necessary to prevent large, adult mosquito populations, typically caused by tidal exchange in salt marshes.

For a list of mosquito fogging maps and schedules, click here.

