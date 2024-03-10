Marine unit deputy suffers serious injuries after thrown from his vessel

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A member of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was thrown from his vessel and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the agency posted Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

"The deputy’s injuries are consistent with being struck by engine propellers," according to the post. "We are currently working with FWC to determine the cause of this incident, but our initial findings suggest that the vessel may have struck a passing/rouge wave."

St. Lucie County Air Rescue was seen departing the scene with a patient in an image by Rick Fett.

St. Lucie County Air Rescue was seen departing the scene in Fort Pierce with a patient.



Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is investigating and no further information is available, according to the sheriff's office.

"Sheriff Keith Pearson and the men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the good Samaritans who witnessed this event and took immediate, life-saving actions along with the U. S. Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce, MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, St. Lucie County Fire District, and the nurses and doctors at Lawnwood HCA Trauma Center," according to the post.

The agency also noted "the very real dangers all law enforcement face while protecting our waterways and ensuring the safety of our community."

