Man in U-Haul accused of intentionally causing crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man faces multiple felony charges after recklessly driving and causing a multi-vehicle crash in northern St. Lucie County.

At around 5:15 p.m. Monday, St. Lucie County deputies found a U-Haul truck driving erratically and speeding through the Winn-Dixie parking lot in the Lakewood Park area.

Deputies followed the vehicle as it turned onto Turnpike Feeder Road and proved to pose a significant threat to other motorists by forcing other cars off the road.

Ignoring traffic stop demands by deputies, the driver ultimately crashed into multiple cars, hit traffic signs and ruptured a water main at the intersection of Avenue H and North U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

The driver, identified as Brian Lassonde, 34, of Altamonte Springs, was taken into custody and transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Deputies say that two of the collisions were intentional, and a victim had to be taken to the hospital for a suspected broken leg.

Lassonde faces one count of fleeing and eluding causing injury, one count of a hit and run and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies determine whether Lassonde was under the influence of drugs during the time of the incident.