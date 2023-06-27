Man in stolen vehicle critically injured in crash after fleeing deputies, FHP says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old Stuart man was critically injured early Tuesday in a crash after he fled law deputies in a stolen vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

At 1:21 a.m., the crash at U.S. 1 and Prima Vista Boulevard was reported to the FHP by St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving a 2010 Mazda 6 recklessly and fleeing from law enforcement on U.S. 1, FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda wrote in an email.

He lost control as he neared Prima Vista Boulevard. The vehicle traveled southwest and collided head-on with a traffic post, according to the FHP.

The driver sustained “incapacitating injuries," Miranda said.

