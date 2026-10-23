Man charged in connection with hit-and-run crash critically injuring 63-year-old in Port St. Lucie: Officials

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) said it has arrested a person in connection with an Oct. 9 hit-and-run crash that injured a 63-year-old man.

The crash happened at around 12:56 a.m. near NW University Boulevard and NW California Boulevard.

PSLPD said the man was found unconscious in the roadway with severe head injuries, was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, and remains in critical condition."

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and additional evidence, identified Eric Saint Aude, 60, as a suspect, and arrested him, PSLPD said.

He was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

