Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich., was declared dead at the scene.

The bicyclist was traveling north on A1A in the northbound bicycle lane.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by an 80-year-old woman from Concord, N.H., was traveling north on the road in the travel lane, approaching the bicyclist.

For reasons still under investigation, the bicyclist entered the northbound travel lane as the minivan was approaching, FHP said.

The front of vehicle hit the left side of bicyclist He was projected from bike and came to final rest in the northbound bicycle lane, facing northeast.

The man was declared dead by St. Lucie County Fire District personnel.

North and Southbound A1A in the area were closed during the investigation.

