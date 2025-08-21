Let's Hear It: The first shelter of its kind coming to St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — GraceWay Village CEO Chrystal Netherton visited WPTV at a recent Let's Hear It event at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County to share exciting news.

GraceWay Village provides crisis support through food and clothing, serving up meals at their cafe four nights a week.

Netherton shared with WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass thaty GraceWay Village will be breaking ground on a homeless shelter supporting whole families within six months. She said there is a gap in support for entire families struggling with homelessness in the area.

"We are seeing so many families struggling to make ends meet," Netherton said. "Unfortunately, they're living in their car if they have on. We hear stories of them living in their storage units."

To learn more and support the work of GraceWay Village, click here.