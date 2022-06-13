Juneteenth events in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce and The Roundtable of St. Lucie County are hosting the 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. It will include events several events in St. Lucie County from Monday to Sunday.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Although President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 to free all slaves, the news of the emancipation did not reach slaves in Florida until May 20, 1865 and Texas until June 19, 1865 – two and a half years later. Juneteenth has been celebrated in various parts of the United States since 1865 to celebrate freedom for all.

The following celebratory events are scheduled at various locations in St. Lucie County:

• Art Show & Libation Opening Ceremony on Monday, June 13 from 5:30 to 7p.m. at the River Walk Center, 600 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce.

• Uncrowned Queens & Kings on Tuesday, June 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce.

• Noon Day Prayer Service on Wednesday, June 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Triumph the Church & Kingdom, 1806 Ave. D, Fort Pierce.

• Youth Speak Up, Speak Out Symposium on Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at the Fort Pierce Commission Chambers, 100 N. US 1, Fort Pierce.

• Juneteenth Peace Walk on Friday, June 17 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the Corner of 29th and Ave. Q with the walk starting at 9 a.m. ending at 13th St. and Ave. O

• Youth Water Fun Day on Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Horatio Grisby Park, 1506 Ave. M, Fort Pierce

• Freedom Block Party on Friday, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at INC, 532 North 13th St., Fort Pierce.

• Community Celebration of Freedom on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 1306 Ave. M, Fort Pierce

• Prayer in the Park on Sunday, June 19 from 1 to 1:19 p.m. at Dreamland Park, 301 S. 25th St., Fort Pierce