How can a lack of parasites in the Indian River Lagoon impact its ecosystem?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla — WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield went to the lagoon on Friday and met Michael Colon from Port St Lucie.

Colon calls the lagoon his happy place.

"I love it,” said Colon. “It's relaxing and beautiful."

WATCH: A lack of parasites is causing concern

lack of parasites spell danger

Colon loves sitting on the sand and embracing the nature.

"I love the fishing," said Colon.

For 15 years, Colon’s been coming to this spot at Bear Point Sanctuary along the lagoon.

Colon said he doesn’t want it to change.

“I want to keep coming here,” said Colon.

But local researchers said this spot is starting to change, after finding that the parasite population in the lagoon is low compared to other similar estuaries.

"Most people have a pretty poor opinion of parasites," said Chris Moore, a post-doctoral researcher for the University of Florida.

Moore showed WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield how they did their research along the lagoon at Bear Point Sanctuary.

While people may think a lack of parasites is good for an environment, Moore said they’re a vital sign to show a healthy ecosystem.

"If the parasites aren't there, then that probably means that the hosts they need aren't there either," said Moore.

By hosts---Moore is talking about the rich wildlife that call the lagoon home.

"There's lots of host diversity, invertebrates, vertebrates, crabs, fish, sea turtles, dolphins, shore birds, you name it," said Moore.

A lack of parasites, Moore said, could mean trouble for the lagoon's ecosystem.

"Those hosts could be things that people do care about, that they like to eat, like types of crabs or fish that people like to catch," said Moore.

Moore said their findings are just another indicator that the habitat in the lagoon could be in danger.

"There's lots of things that, I think, are happening to an extent and the surrounding watershed that that affect what we see here," said Moore.

Moore blamed algae blooms from Lake Okeechobee releases, septic, and fertilizer run off.

"I think we need to be focused on cleaning up the water quality," said Moore.

Colon hopes his favorite spot can get better.

"Whatever they got to do to take care of the place they should," said Moore.

