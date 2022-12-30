Health advisory maintained at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Lucie River North Fork

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County annonced Thursday it will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.

Sample results found higher-than-normal levels of enteric bacteria, the agency said.

Swimming is not recommended at this time.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

Samples were collected Tuesday and additional sampling is scheduled for Monday. The results will be available next Thursday, the ahency said.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The bacteria may come from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

For results of St. Lucie County River samples, visit the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County website at http://stlucie.floridahealth.gov/ [stlucie.floridahealth.gov] click on Environmental Health, then select North Fork Bacteria Testing, then select North Fork-St. Lucie River Sample Results.

For more information, contact environmental health division at 772-873-4931.