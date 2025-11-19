Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce closing Nov. 22

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — An affordable place to shop for furniture and other household items along the Treasure Coast is closing its doors for good this weekend.

After many years of serving its customers, Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations in Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce are closing on Saturday, Nov. 22.

WATCH BELOW: 2 Habitat for Humanity ReStores closing in St. Lucie County

Bob Calhoun, the CEO for Habitat of St. Lucie and Okeechobee, said it was a very tough decision to close after more than a decade.

However, the stores were losing money, and consumer re-selling patterns are changing.

"I want to sell this chair, (so I) take a picture, post it on a multitude of websites. Someone comes, gives you a little bit of money and away it goes," Calhoun said.

Purchases at the ReStore location in Port St. Lucie have helped build 89 homes in St. Lucie County.

Calhoun insists their mission is not changing.

"This is going to allow us to free up to allow us for our true mission, which is providing home ownership opportunities and critical repairs to low-income homeowners," Calhoun said.

While the St. Lucie County stores are closing, Habitat ReStores in Martin and Indian River counties will remain open.