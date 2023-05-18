Fort Pierce teen sentenced to life in prison in 2020 shooting death

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Pierce teenager was sentenced to life in prison in the death of an 18-year-old man when he was 15 in 2020.

A jury convicted Alvin Oswald Orgill, now 18, of second-degree murder with a firearm and he was sentenced Tuesday by 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Mirman.

Orgill will get a chance to have his sentence reduced after serving 25 years, Assistant State Attorney Brian Workman told TCPalm.

Jeremy Porter was found dead in a yard at the 900 block of Fra Mar Place in Fort Pierce on April 23, 2020, which is between South U.S. 1 and Oleander Avenue south of Edwards Road.

Investigators said the killing occurred during the attempted sale of a firearm stolen from Cash Pawn and Jewelry at 854 21st St. in Vero Beach three days earlier.

Six men and boys, including Orgil, were charged in the pawn shop burglary, according to court filings.

"I arrived on scene shortly after this shooting and sadly not only was Jeremy Porter’s life cut short but his newborn baby boy will grow up without his father, his wife will be left without a husband, and his loved ones and friends will miss him dearly," Sheriff Ken Mascara wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Orgill on May 14, 2020, after the execution of a search warrant at his residence near the 700 block of South 23rd Street in Fort Pierce.

"In my 22 years as Sheriff, I’ve witnessed the greatest threat of violence to young black males are other young black males," Mascara said. "In this incident, the 15-year-old suspect shot 18-year-old Jeremy Porter in the back, killing him and changing each of their lives forever. Stop the gun violence."

