Fort Pierce man facing multiple charges after hanging dog from tree, choking woman

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) arrested a Fort Pierce man after a witness said he hung his dog from a tree and beat it with a stick.

SLCSO says that Delfino Roslaes, 59, is facing charges of animal cruelty, after deputies responded to the 3000 block of South U.S. 1 on Tuesday night for a disturbance call.

A woman told deputies that Rosales, identified as her boyfriend, had hung one of his dogs from a tree and beat it with a stick multiple times. She confronted him about this and and he became aggressive, choking her.

Deputies say a child was present during this incident, and they gave a statement that corroborated the woman's account.

Animal Control also responded to the scene, and the dogs at the residence were transferred to St. Lucie County Animal Control. Deputies say they discovered a noose in Rosales' backyard.

Rosales was charged with battery by strangulation (domestic violence), animal cruelty and child abuse. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on no bond.