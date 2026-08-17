Fort Pierce man arrested on attempted murder charges after domestic shooting near Porpoise Beach

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old Fort Pierce man is behind bars for firing a gun through a bathroom door during a domestic disturbance and fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a home on the 1700 block of Wyoming Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported domestic disturbance. During the incident, the victim locked herself inside a bathroom.

Deputies said Nathan M. Hsu allegedly fired a round through the bathroom door before fleeing the residence in a car. Fort Pierce police later located the car near Porpoise Beach, prompting an extensive search of the area.

While the search was underway, detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigators said they executed a search warrant at the residence.

At around 2:30 p.m., Hsu's family located him and alerted a passing Fort Pierce police officer. Hsu was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.

Hsu is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on no bond. He faces multiple felony charges, including attempted felony murder, kidnapping, tampering with a witness, simple battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.