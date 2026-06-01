Former school bus driver faces additional charge as 2nd victim comes forward

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A former St. Lucie County school bus driver is facing an additional charge after a second victim came forward in an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with children.

Edwin Garcia, 72, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on a new battery charge May 28 when a second victim came forward with additional information for investigators. This comes after his initial arrest March 6 on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years of age.

The investigation began March 4 when a school resource deputy received a report that Garcia had allegedly asked a 9-year-old student to lift her dress while riding the school bus. During the preliminary investigation, deputies developed additional information suggesting Garcia may have made inappropriate comments to the child and possibly pinched her over her clothing in the pelvic area, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The case was then referred to the Criminal Investigations Division, leading to Garcia's initial arrest two days later on March 6.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the allegations and is encouraging anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information to come forward.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact Detective Corporal Hunter Limb at (772) 462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.gov.