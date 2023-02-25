Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Fatal crash closes intersection in St. Lucie County

deadly-crash-generic
Copyright Associated Press
Associated Press
deadly-crash-generic
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 12:28:14-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash has closed an intersection in St. Lucie County, the sheriff's office said Saturday.

In a Facebook post at 8 a.m., the agency said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash at Orange Avenue and South Header Canal Road west of the Florida's Turnpike in Fort Pierce. At noon, the sheriff's office posted Orange Avenue was closed.

Orange Avenue had been down in both directions and drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the road is cleared.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7