Emergency cold weather shelter in St. Lucie County extends days of operations

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A cold weather shelter will be available this week in St. Lucie County as the temperature is expected to drop in the 40s again Thursday night and Friday night.

The emergency cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D, is scheduled to open on Thursday, Feb. 5 and close 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at reopen Friday at 5 p.m. and close on Saturday at 8 a.m.

For individuals who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will provide free transportation at the locations below, starting from Thursday, Feb. 5 from 6 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m.



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, 725 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.