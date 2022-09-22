Watch Now
Deputies seek help in locating missing St. Lucie County teen

Isabel Diaz is believed to be in the company of Nain Ponce
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 22, 2022
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla.  — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to the sheriff's office, Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz, 16, is believed to be in the company of Nain Alejandro Iraias Ponce.

Nain.PNG
Nain Alejandro Iraias Ponce

Officials said both individuals are from Fort Pierce.

Diaz was reported as a runaway and was last seen at her residence. She is a Westwood High School student but has not attended school this week, deputies said.

She is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Diaz was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isabel Diaz is asked to contact Detective Christine Lafleur at 772-462-3276.

