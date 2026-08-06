Deputies arrest man connected to series of burglaries in St. Lucie Village

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Work by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Patrol Operations Bureau has led to the arrest of a suspect connected to a series of burglaries in the St. Lucie Village area, deputies said.

On Wednesday deputies responded to the 2900 block of North Indian River Drive after receiving a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, deputies located Daniel Eugene Holmes, 42, who was going through trash near the roadway. Deputies said they also observed a bicycle in Holmes' possession with fishing equipment attached to it.

During their investigation, deputies determined Holmes matched the description of a person of interest developed during an ongoing burglary investigation in St. Lucie Village. Through additional investigative efforts, deputies established probable cause linking Holmes to other reported crimes in the area, deputies said.

Holmes was arrested on charges of two counts of burglary of a conveyance, and loitering and prowling.

"This case highlights the value of proactive patrol and the attention to detail our deputies demonstrate every day," Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a post to Facebook. "What began as a call about suspicious activity quickly developed into an investigation that solved multiple crimes and removed a repeat offender from our community. We remain committed to aggressively investigating property crimes and holding those responsible accountable."

Deputies said the investigation remains active and additional information will be provided as appropriate.