Deceased male recovered offshore by U.S. Coast Guard, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deceased male was recovered near the Fort Pierce Inlet Monday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The SLCSO Marine Unit assisted the U.S. Coast Guard in the recovery of the individual found in the water about 16 miles NE of the Fort Pierce Inlet. The deceased is described as a white male who weighs approximately 200 to 225 lbs. and is said to be over 50 years of age.

There are no missing persons out of St. Lucie County matching the individual and the body does not appear to have been in the water for an extended period, says the Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the lead on this investigation, they’re working with the medical examiner to determine the cause and approximate time of death.

The Sheriff's Office is said to be working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to assist in the investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deceased male's clothing and physical characteristics do not match the description of the of diver who went missing on Sunday.