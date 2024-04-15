Watch Now
Deadly crash closes all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County

Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 15, 2024
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck is at mile marker 137, just south of Indrio Road, north of Fort Pierce.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a white vehicle smashed into a concrete median in the southbound lanes.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed in the area. The northbound lanes are slow, but traffic is still allowed to get by.

WPTV aerial reporter Johann Hoffend said drivers heading southbound are advised to take Kings Highway over the Orange Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

