Crocodile relocated to St. Lucie County in 2023 makes 100-mile journey back to Brevard County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A crocodile that was moved to St. Lucie County eight months ago made a miraculous 100-mile journey back to where it came from: Brevard County.

On June 3, Brevard County resident Adam Franco posted video to Facebook, showing what he claimed was the same crocodile that had been spotted in the canal behind his home last year swimming away from his dock.

"The Croc is back…," he wrote. "Super sketchy this morning see the last 10 seconds, definitely wanted another look at my dog."

It's not uncommon for crocodiles to return to places they were relocated from, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. It confirmed it is the same crocodile that was relocated to St. Lucie County last year.

"This particular crocodile has traveled over 100 miles during the course of 8 months to return to Brevard County, indicating that it prefers this area," FWC said in a statement. "The FWC has been tracking the movements of this crocodile and monitoring complaint data related to this animal. To date, this animal has not displayed any concerning behaviors and is not considered to be a threat."

In October 2023, the crocodile was relocated from Brevard County to Avalon State Park in Fort Pierce.