Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Crash involving ambulance injures paramedic, patient in St. Lucie County

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
File photo of a St. Lucie County Fire Rescue District fire truck.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a car and an ambulance seriously injured a paramedic and left a patient and a driver with minor aches and pain, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

The accident happened Thursday night on U.S. 1 and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said two paramedics and a patient were driving southbound on U.S. 1 headed to a hospital, when the crash happened.

The car involved in the crash was headed eastbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A paramedic was seriously injured, the patient and the driver of the other car suffered minor aches and pains, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening