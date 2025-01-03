Crash involving ambulance injures paramedic, patient in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a car and an ambulance seriously injured a paramedic and left a patient and a driver with minor aches and pain, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

The accident happened Thursday night on U.S. 1 and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said two paramedics and a patient were driving southbound on U.S. 1 headed to a hospital, when the crash happened.

The car involved in the crash was headed eastbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

A paramedic was seriously injured, the patient and the driver of the other car suffered minor aches and pains, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.