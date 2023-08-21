Billboards hope to resurrect new clues in 2006 disappearance of St. Lucie County woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is hoping to shake loose some clues to resolve a missing person's case that dates back to 2006.

Along U.S. Highway 1 just south of the St. Lucie-Indian River County line stands a billboard with a woman's picture on it.

She is Dori Ann Myers, a St. Lucie County resident, who has now been missing for 17 years.

St. Lucie County Detective Paul Taylor is resurrecting the case.

Investigators said Myers left a St. Lucie County bar with two men in 2006. They went back to her Lakewood Park home, which a few hours later would become a crime scene. The home was intentionally set on fire.

WPTV St. Lucie County Detective Paul Taylor explains what he hopes the billboards will achieve in the Dori Ann Myers case.

"And since that time in 2006, there have been no sightings of her," Taylor said.

A neighbor told investigators that she heard people outside in the middle of the night.

"She heard arguing and car doors out front," Taylor said. "When she looked out the window, she saw Dori's car backing out of the driveway."

That car was found torched 80 miles away at a Lake Okeechobee boat ramp in Glades County.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Dori Ann Myers' vehicle was found burned in Glades County after her disappearance.

WPTV spoke with Myers' father and sister about the case 10 years ago. However, both family members have since passed away.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said that the many leads that they've had over the years have led nowhere. The sheriff said he was saddened that he couldn't bring any positive news to Myers' father when they called for updates on the case.

"From one father to another, I always wanted to bring closure to this case for him," Mascara said. "Hopefully with these billboards, we can get a lead that brings closure to Dori's remaining loved ones and friends."

"There's been evidence sent off for DNA testing, new modern technology and nothing has led us anywhere to positively identify a suspect," Taylor said.

A second billboard is posted up off U.S. 441 in Okeechobee, facing the direction that Myers' car was heading the morning she disappeared.

The billboards, paid for by the Florida Sheriff's Association, will stay up for the next three months.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction.