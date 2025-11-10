Authorities identify body found in St. Lucie County waterway as Fort Pierce 22-year-old

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) has identified the individual who was found deceased in the Taylor Creek spillway last week.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, the Patrol Operations Bureau and SLCSO Marine Unit responded to the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 1, after reports of a body floating in the water.

The individual, identified as 22-year-old Jy’Heem Ross of Fort Pierce, was last seen three days prior, on Nov. 1, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Ross was recovered from the waterway and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement on Facebook, the SLCSO says, "The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jy’Heem Ross during this difficult time."

Anyone who may have any information regarding this case or had contact with Jy’Heem Ross prior to his death is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at (772) 462-3320 or CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.com.

If you wish to remain anonymous, submit your tip to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.tcwatch.org.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.