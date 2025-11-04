St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigating body found floating in Taylor Creek

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) has launched a homicide investigation, after a body was discovered in the Taylor Creek spillway on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m., the Patrol Operations Bureau and SLCSO Marine Unit responded to the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 1, after reports of a body floating in the water.

The person was deceased and is described as a Black male with dreadlocks. Investigators are working to confirm his identity.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.com.