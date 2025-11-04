Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigating body found floating in Taylor Creek

Investigators responded to Taylor Creek spillway on Tuesday morning and are now labeling it a homicide
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
Posted
and last updated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) has launched a homicide investigation, after a body was discovered in the Taylor Creek spillway on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m., the Patrol Operations Bureau and SLCSO Marine Unit responded to the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 1, after reports of a body floating in the water.

The person was deceased and is described as a Black male with dreadlocks. Investigators are working to confirm his identity.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening