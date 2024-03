PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Personnel from several agencies put a brush fire under control Monday afternoon off U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie

At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews from St. Lucie County Fire Department, Florida Forestry and St. Lucie County Environment responded to the fire in the 10,000 block of the highway.

The county rescue agency said in a Facebook post the fire is under control, but crews are still checking for hotspots.

No structures were threatened.