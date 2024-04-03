6-year-old girl hit by car near Fort Pierce, flown to hospital, sheriff's office says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl was hit by a car near Fort Pierce and flown to a hospital Wednesday morning, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

The wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m. at Juanita Avenue and Essex Drive.

The sheriff's office said the girl was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with minor injuries.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the vehicle was not at fault," the sheriff's office said in a written statement to WPTV. "Sheriff Keith Pearson encourages parents to speak to their children about traffic safety and to look both ways when crossing the street."

No other information has been released.