3-vehicle crash on Florida Turnpike sends 3 to hospital in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized after a serious three-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County Sunday night.

St. Lucie County Fire District (SLCFD) responded to the collision on the southbound lanes near the 150-mile marker at approximately 10:58 p.m., authorities said.

Crews found three vehicles involved in the crash, with two suffering heavy damage and one that had rolled over. Firefighters had to extricate two patients from the wreckage.

Four people were evaluated at the scene. Three trauma alerts were issued, with one patient transported by St. Lucie County Air Rescue to a local trauma center and two additional patients taken by ground ambulance. One person evaluated at the scene declined transport, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating the cause of the crash. No other details on the patients' conditions were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

