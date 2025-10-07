2 people rescued after cars plunge into St. Lucie County canal

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued after a two-car crash in St. Lucie County sent both cars into a canal.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. Monday near the Crosstown/Rangeline intersection.

Both cars left the roadway and came to a rest across a canal in the bushes, leaving one person trapped inside, the St. Lucie County District said in a post to Facebook.

Photos show firefighters setting up ground ladders to reach the far side of the canal, where they safely rescued the person, carrying them across the water in a stokes basket, officials said.

One person was taken by ground, the other by air, to an area hospital.