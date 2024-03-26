2 men arrested after armed robbery, vehicle chase, crash

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are facing charges after an armed robbery of about $5,000 from a man in Port St. Lucie ended after a crash in a chase on U.S. 1, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and Port St. Lucie police said.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, a robbery was reported at Southwest Haas Avenue and Southwest Jame Street, Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, a police spokesperson, said.

Three men, including one with an AR-style pistol, fled in a black Jaguar.

After an alert from police, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a suspected vehicle.

While attempting to flee law enforcement, the driver, 24-year-old Schneidens Galette, crashed into a vehicle at Midway Road and U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce, about 10 miles north of the robbery.

Deputies apprehended Galette after he fled the scene on foot, Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

Deputies also took 22-year-old Djumy Jacques into custody at the scene of the crash and retrieved a stolen AR-15 rifle from the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be used in the armed robbery, Pearson said.

Galette and Jacques possessed a large amount of cash at the time of their arrests, the sheriff said.

Galette is accused of robbery with a firearm, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and violation of probation. Jacques was arrested on a charge of robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

A third passenger is not facing charges.

"This incident highlights the very real dangers criminals pose to the public and law enforcement every day," Pearson said.

The three people in the vehicle were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce after the crash.

The sheriff's office released bodycam of the arrest.

