1 dead in personal watercraft accident near North Fork Saint Lucie River

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a single personal watercraft accident on Wednesday afternoon, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred near North Fork Saint Lucie River just south of River Park Marina, the agency posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife responded and took over the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved," the sheriff's office posted.

FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender told WPTV the initial report has not been released.