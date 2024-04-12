1 dead in domestic-related shooting at Indrio Savannahs Preserve

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting at a St. Lucie County nature preserve.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. Thursday at Indrio Savannahs Preserve.

Alan Behncke, 31, of Indian River County, was identified as the victim.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

There was no threat to the public, detectives said, and the events leading to the shooting remain under investigation.