Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Okeechobee County

Actions

Woman dies in single-car crash near Okeechobee city limits

wptv-fhp-logo-.jpg
FHP
wptv-fhp-logo-.jpg
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 12:34:37-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman died in a single-car crash just north of the Okeechobee city limits, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 9:20 p.m. Friday, the woman from Lorida in Highland County was driving a 2004 Red Ford Ranger alone on U.S.-98 north, Lt. Indiana Miranda wrote in a news release. While driving west, she attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve east of Northwest 176th Avenue. She traveled off the roadway to the left, overturned and collided with a fence on the shoulder.

She was pronounced dead at HCA Lawnwood Hospital at 1048 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7