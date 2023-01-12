Woman accused of stabbing sibling in parking lot at gas station

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old Okeechobee woman is accused of attempting to kill her sister with a knife.

Kenna Leffler, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of premeditated attempted murder, and is being held without bond at the Okeechobee County Jail Facility.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a stabbing at the Texaco gas station at 4993 US 441 South.

In the car, there was an argument about the suspect's excessive drinking, according to the sheriff's office.

Two witnesses in the car told deputies that Kenna Leffler produced a pocket knife and stabbed her sibling in the neck with the 4-inch blade.

One witness knocked the knife out of her hand and held onto Leffler as they drove the victim to the hospital and called 911.

When the group arrived at the hospital, Okeechobee City police officers, who had been monitoring the radio, were waiting at the scene.

The knife was located on the floorboard where Leffler was seated.

The victim and witnesses said there had been a history of death threats from the sister toward this sibling, but no one thought the suspect would ever take it to this level.

The victim is expected to recover from the stab wound, the sheriff's office said.