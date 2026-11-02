Widespread flooding prompts Okeechobee County school closures, state of emergency declaration

Widespread flooding Sunday is prompting school closures, shelter openings and a state of emergency declaration in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County Schools will be closed Monday due to the flooding across the county and expected rainfall that "could further impact local roadways," the district announced in a release Sunday evening.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. Our teams will continue monitoring school facilities and local roadways, and we will keep families informed of further updates," the release said. "Any need for a makeup day will be addressed in the days ahead."

The county also declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon and urged residents "to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible."

County officials said flooded roadways were creating "hazardous driving conditions."

Okeechobee County Emergency Management is urging all residents to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel whenever possible. Several roadways are experiencing flooding, creating hazardous driving conditions.

"Never attempt to drive through standing or moving floodwater, as road conditions and water depths can be deceptive," officials reminded residents in a release.

Resources

Sandbags are also available to residents at the Okeechobee County Road Department (804 Northwest 2nd St.), according to the announcement.

"Residents needing sandbags are encouraged to use caution when traveling to and from the distribution location," the release said.

There is a 10-sandbag limit per vehicle while supplies last, according to the announcement.

Officials reminded residents to call 911 immediately in the case of a life-threatening emergency. Officials also cautioned residents to stay away from moving floodwater.

"Floodwaters can be extremely dangerous, even when they appear shallow, and can quickly sweep away pedestrians, vehicles, and debris," officials said in the statement. "Do not attempt to walk, drive, or otherwise travel through moving water. Keep children and pets away from flooded drainage areas, canals, ditches, and waterways. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Your safety is not worth the risk."

Shelter opening

Okeechobee County also opened a shelter at 8 p.m. Sunday. The shelter is open "for residents with general shelter and special needs," according to the announcement.

The shelter is located at Seminole Elementary School (2690 NW 42nd Ave.).

Those seeking shelter should bring medications, food, water, bedding (limited to the size of a twin mattress per person), personal hygiene items, and any necessary medical supplies or equipment, the announcement said.

Pets will be housed separately from their owners at the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office's animal control facility. Those with pets should bring a carrier or crate, leash, pet food, and any necessary pet medications, the shelter announcement said.