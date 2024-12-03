Warming center available in Okeechobee County amid cold snap

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The coldest air of the season has made its way down to South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

This has prompted Okeechobee County to open a warming center overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The warming center will be located at RiteLife at 202 Northeast Second Street, Suite 5 in Okeechobee.

The warming center will open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and remain open until temperatures are above 40 degrees Wednesday morning. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

Officials said no weapons, drugs, alcohol or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.