Small plane makes emergency landing in Okeechobee County, sheriff's office says

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Okeechobee County on Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

In a Facebook post just after 10 a.m., the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said it "received a report of a small aircraft making an emergency landing in a remote northwestern section of Okeechobee County."

The sheriff's office said two people were on the plane, but were not hurt.

Deputies and firefighters are on the scene. It's unclear why the aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

The sheriff's office reiterated on Facebook that this was "not a crash."

