School bus crashes into Okeechobee County home after collision; no injuries reported

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A school bus veered into a home Wednesday morning after crashing with another vehicle, the Okeechobee County School District said.

District officials said preliminary information indicates the driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the collision. The impact sent the school bus into a nearby residence.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials said no one was injured, including the bus driver, the occupants of the other vehicle and the people inside the home.

Officials did not immediately provide additional details about the crash, including its location and whether any citations were issued.