Okeechobee Utility Authority issues drinking water warning after elevated lead levels found in homes

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee Utility Authority (OUA) has issued a drinking water warning after testing revealed elevated lead levels in some homes and buildings throughout the community.

Between June 26 and July 26, OUA collected 70 water samples and found that more than 10% exceeded the EPA's action level for lead, which is set at 0.015 mg/L (15 ppb). This triggered mandatory public notification and additional safety measures.

"OUA is focused on protecting the health of every household in our community," the utility said in its public notice.

While the authority's source water lines do not contain lead, the contamination appears to come from lead plumbing, fixtures, and service lines that can dissolve or break off into the water supply.

Greg Kennedy, executive director of the OUA, says that nine homes have been affected.

OUA recommends several steps residents can take to minimize lead exposure. Using properly certified water filters can reduce lead levels, but filters must be maintained according to manufacturer instructions and replaced when expired. Hot water should never be used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby formula since lead dissolves more easily in hot water, and boiling does not remove lead.

The Okeechobee County School District is distributing water bottles for students and staff in affected areas.

Water testing is available through OUA at 863-763-3239, and the utility recommends parents have their children's blood tested for lead through their family doctor, pediatrician, or local health department. The CDC recommends public health action when children's blood lead levels reach 3.5 micrograms per deciliter or higher.