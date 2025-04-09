Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival announces return after 2 years

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — After taking a year off in 2024 and 2025, the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) announced Tuesday that the event will return from March 19-22, 2026.

The festival was founded in 2016 with Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons and Skrillex amongst the headliners. The event is held at Sunshine Grove that spans 830 acres of grasslands, lakes and palmetto jungles north of Lake Okeechobee.

"It’s a privilege to be curating OMF’s 10-year reunion since our first festival in March 2016," Okeechobee Festival Founder Rechulski said in a press release. "OMF has always been about more than just music—it’s a celebration of creative expression in all its forms providing a safe space for the freaks that we all are."

The event shared they are getting back to their roots for their 10th anniversary by featuring artists across many genres.

"For 2026, our focus is on bringing back the magic of those early years—with a diverse, multi-genre lineup and unforgettable moments, collaborations, and experiences that tap into the roots of what made Okeechobee so special from the very beginning," Ben Baruch with the festival's booking team said.

For Okeechobee Festival 'alumni', tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m., and the general presale will begin April 17 at noon.